NBA legend and TNT basketball host and analyst Charles Barkley slammed the Democrat-controlled city of San Francisco during Sunday night’s NBA All-Star game, saying, “You can’t even walk around” the city due to “homeless crooks,” unless you have “a bulletproof vest.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green insisted, “You can walk around” in San Francisco, to which Barkley replied, “Yeah, with a bulletproof vest and security.”

Barkley, Green and ex-Pacers star Reggie Miller were talking on TNT’s broadcast during Sunday’s NBA All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, when Green said, “Hey, Reggie, we love you, let’s not have another All-Star in Indiana, let’s let this be the last one, my friend,” referring to the cold weather.

“Hey, Reggie, if you had a chance to be in cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, what would you choose?” Barkley chimed in, bringing up the city in which Green plays.

Another sports commentator reacted, saying, “No! We love San Francisco!”

“No, we don’t,” Barkley responded, to which Green argued, “Yes, we do.”

“You can’t even walk around down there,” Barkley said.

Green replied by insisting, “Yes, you can walk around.”

“Yeah, with a bullet proof vest and security,” Barkley quipped.

The 2025 All-Star game will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

This is not the first time Barkley has blasted the Democrat-controlled city of San Francisco.

In 2022, Barkley noted that “dirty ass” San Francisco could use a “good washing” during a rain delay that held up Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and Mavericks when the roof started leaking at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

“You know the bad thing about all this rain? It’s not raining in San Francisco to clean up all those dirty ass streets they got there,” Barkley said.

“San Francisco, you know, it’s a great city, but all that dirtiness and homelessness, y’all gotta clean that off the streets. Because it’s raining like hell down here — and San Francisco needs a good washing,” he added.

