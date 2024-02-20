REPORT: Insiders Suspect NFL, Chiefs Sought to Bury Audio of Travis Kelce Yelling at Andy Reid

The actual sound to go along with the video of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce yelling at coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl 58 has still not been made public, and some feel that the NFL and the Chiefs are suppressing it.

The clip is probably one of the more notable videos of Super Bowl 58. It features Kelce not only acting the fool and getting in Coach Reid’s face after being pulled off the field but bum ping the 65-year-old man to boot.

Travis Kelce gotta do better manpic.twitter.com/hsGlesIiQm — Dave (@dave_bfr) February 12, 2024

Kelce later apologized for the whole thing and admitted he was wrong.

The video was played live during the big game, and the images of Kelce screaming in Reid’s face quickly became an Internet meme.

But we still haven’t heard exactly what Kelce said.

According to the New York Post, a lip reader claims Kelce yelled, “Hey, come on, you fucker, put me on.”

Yet, the audio is still under wraps. According to the paper, there is a reason for that: the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs are suppressing it.

None of the NFL-sanctioned news outlets have aired the audio, the Post noted. Neither Inside the NFL nor CBS News has made the audio available to fans to date.

No, it looks like NFL Films, the league’s division responsible for micing the players and recording on-field audio, will keep a tight lid on the Super Bowl sound clip.

“NFL Films is owned by the league, which itself is a collection of the 32 franchises, and there exists a clear understanding that the teams effectively have veto power over what makes it to air via the threat of restricting future access,” the paper notes.

So, we may have to settle for the lip reader’s interpretation. And since neither Reid nor Kelce are disputing it, it may just be right.

