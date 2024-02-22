College Football Players Association Angered by EA’s $600 Offer, ‘Players Being Treated Like Children’

In exchange for allowing their name, image, and likeness to be included in their upcoming college football game, EA Sports is offering players $600 and a free video game.

And the College Football Player’s Association (CFBPA) is having none of it.

In a statement posted to X, the CFBPA blasted EA for treating their players like “children” by depriving them of royalties.

“The news here is that this is the first group licensing deal in sports business history to not include royalties,” the group said, via FrontOfficeSports.com. “CFB players get a video game instead of royalties. The athletes of the second most popular sport in America are being treated like children. Video games instead of [cash].”

The news here is that this is the first group licensing deal in sports business history to not include royalties. CFB players get a video game instead of royalties. The athletes of the second most popular sport in America are being treated like children. Video games instead of Ὃ https://t.co/8H65DoeK5M — CFBPA (@CFBPAOfficial) February 22, 2024

The CFBPA is correct. The game will earn revenues dwarfing the $600 and game compensation they are currently offering the players. However, unfortunately for the CFBPA, as much as they don’t like their clients being treated like children, the overwhelming majority are extremely young and will think EA’s offer is a good deal.

It remains to be seen how much success the CFBPA will have in convincing their clients otherwise.