WWE heavyweight title legend Virgil has passed away at 61 after a series of health issues, his family has reported.

Virgil, whose real name is Michael Jones, was diagnosed with dementia and has suffered several strokes over the last few years, his family noted.

WWE Legend Virgil Dead At 61 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/FQ1MkoQc48 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 28, 2024

The wrestler made a name for himself as the bodyguard for the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. He was also a heavyweight title winner and a tag team championship with partner Rocky Johnson.

Virgil made his debut in 1985 and wrestled through the 1990s. He briefly returned to the WWE as Ted DiBiase Jr.’s bodyguard in 2010. He also appeared as Soul Train Jones in AEW.

“This is to confirm the sad news about our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away,” said a statement on Virgil’s Instagram account. “There is so much to say here, and I would love to share stories, but for now, it’s a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you, Mike.”

WWE star AEW wrestler Matt Hardy paid tribute to Virgil on X.

“Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans,” Hardy wrote.

RIP Virgil, Mike Jones Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/0g8fiLVWoG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2024

