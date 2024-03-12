Black Student-Athletes Urged to Reconsider Florida Colleges as State Slashes DEI Programs

Black student-athletes should think again about attending public colleges and universities in Florida, the NAACP cautioned in a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker on Monday.

The missive was released in response to the University of Florida and other state schools slashing their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Florida alone has already ended the employment of 13 full-time DEI employees, and an additional 15 administrative appointments, as Breitbart News reported.

The letter was also addressed to current and prospective student-athletes, AP reports.

“This is not about politics,” the letter, as seen by the outlet, read. “It’s about the protection of our community, the progression of our culture, and most of all, it’s about your education and your future.”

The letter was reportedly signed by NAACP National Board of Directors Chairman Leon W. Russell and NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. It further read (in part):

While it is our duty to spread awareness and encourage action around these egregious assaults, we also recognize that protest can come at a price. The sad reality is, for many Black student-athletes, collegiate sports may be their sole opportunity at achieving the upward mobility necessary to propel them into their rightful places in society.

Last year, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting the use of state funds for any DEI programs, saying they have been used as a “veneer to impose an ideological agenda” in universities, as Breitbart News reported.

DeSantis explained the bill will effectively “reorient our universities back to their traditional missions,” which is to treat people as individuals and elevate merit over superficial characteristics promoted by the radical left.

NFL Hall of Famer and Florida legend Emmitt Smith asked minority athletes at his alma mater to “be aware and vocal” about the decision.

Johnson took it a step further Monday, the AP report stated.

“Florida’s rampant anti-Black policies are a direct threat to the advancement of our young people and their ability to compete in a global economy,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are paramount (to) ensuring equitable and effective educational outcomes.

“The value Black and other college athletes bring to large universities is unmatched. If these institutions are unable to completely invest in those athletes, it’s time they take their talents elsewhere.”