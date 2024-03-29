USC’s Caleb Williams Responds After Controversy over Nail Polish, Pink iPhone

USC star Caleb Williams got considerable heat earlier this week after a video of him watching a women’s March Madness game while holding a pink iPhone and appearing to wear nail polish and lip gloss went viral.

Now, Williams has responded.

On Monday, Williams, the presumptive #1 overall pick of the NFL Draft and future Chicago Bear, watched the Lady Trojans of USC beat Kansas at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. However, cameras caught Williams dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire while looking somewhat effeminate.

Future NFL #1 draft pick Caleb Williams watching USC vs. Kansas 🔥pic.twitter.com/ohlaaExStU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 26, 2024

Social media users lit up comments section questioning Williams’ ability to lead a locker room of men while presenting himself in such a feminine look.

On Thursday, USC Assistant Athletic Director Gavin Morris posted a video of himself with Caleb Williams in which the Heisman Trophy winner attempted to address fans’ concerns.

“The wallet’s white, the phone is pink, the case is clear,” Williams said.

“What the fingernails look like?” Morris asked Williams.

“Nails are clear,” Williams said, showing his fingernails. “Lips are pink. Your girl love ’em.”

The nails may have been clear when Morris posted that video, but they certainly had something on them the night of the game at the Galen Center. Neither does it make sense for Williams to claim that his lips were showing their natural color Monday night. There’s a stark difference between his lip color on Monday and Thursday when he shot the video with Morris.

So, Williams didn’t address all the issues in the video. The USC QB has had more than his fair share of defenders in the media this week, such as the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, who seemed to think the criticism of Williams was “caveman” like.

Thoughts on Caleb Williams… pic.twitter.com/mOXFN5qek1 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 28, 2024

Would Caleb Williams have to walk down the street in a dress and heels before fans could legitimately criticize him? But, of course, Brandt would likely defend Williams if he wore a dress as well. So, his take about the fans being “cavemen” is ultimately self-defeating.

In any event, Williams will likely be the first overall pick and will have a chance to prove his haters and supporters right or wrong.