REPORT: Former NFL Player Vontae Davis Dead at 35

Former 1st-round draft pick Vontae Davis has died at the age of 35. Local media reports that Davis was discovered at his grandmother’s home in South Florida.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay expressed grief over the loss of his former player on social media.

“Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis,” Irsay wrote. “A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae’s family.”

Davis was drafted by the Dolphins in 2009. After three years playing in South Florida, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Davis made the Pro Bowl twice during his six years in Indianapolis. The 2018 season brought a move to Buffalo, but Davis played in only one game for the Bills before abruptly retiring at halftime, never to play in the NFL again.

Vontae Davis is the younger brother of former NFL tight end Vernon Davis.