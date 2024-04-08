Mike Tyson Hunts You Down in Viral First-Person Training Clip

Ever wanted to know what it looks like to be hunted down by Mike Tyson? You probably haven’t, but you’re going to find out anyway!

Exhibition or not, Mike Tyson is taking his upcoming bout with Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20 very seriously. As a testament to that, Tyson released a Snapchat video over the weekend that showed him working the mitts. Not a big deal, ordinarily. Except in this case, we get to see the former champ closing in from the vantage point of the mit holder.

And it’s a visual that could easily cause some to have nightmares.

There’s simply no scientific explanation for a man that age still being that terrifying.

“I have a weird personality – I don’t think it’s weird though. Whatever I’m afraid to do, I do it. That’s how it is,” Tyson told Fox News host Sean Hannity last week. “I was afraid of the Roy [the fight with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020].

“I was 100 pounds overweight, I was, however, old, 54, 53, and I said ‘Let’s do it.’ Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it. That’s my personality. Right now, I’m scared to death.”

Well, everyone should be scared of Tyson. However, knowing that even “Iron Mike” has fears of his own is interesting and revealing.

Tyson continued, “I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn’t have these feelings, I wouldn’t go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring.”

However, the former champ says the “nervousness” eventually disappears.

“As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible.”

Tyson respects his opponent, Jake Paul. But he also has a warning for the brash YouTuber.

“I saw a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances. That’s not the guy I’m gonna be fighting,” he said. “This guy is gonna come, he’s gonna try to hurt me, which I’m accustomed to, and he’s gonna be greatly mistaken.”