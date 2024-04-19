NCAA Approves Major Rule Changes for College Football

If you weren’t a fan of the two-minute warning in the NFL, get ready not to like it in college football, either. Because that is one of two major rule changes, the NCAA approved for the 2024 season.

The NCAA announced several rule changes Friday, making the college game a lot more like the pro game. In addition to instituting the two-minute warning before the end of the first half and again before the end of the game, the NCAA will also make in-helmet communications between the sidelines and players a reality. So, just as in the NFL, where coaches can communicate directly with the player who has a green dot on their helmet, college coaches will be able to speak with a designated player on the field.

It also may not be coincidental that this rule change follows the Michigan sign-stealing scandal of last year, where the Wolverines were accused of sending advance scouts to the games of upcoming opponents to steal their signs. In-helmet communications will obviously render such a system useless.

Under the new rule changes, college teams can also watch videos of game action on tablets on the sidelines.