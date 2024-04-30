Nike Exec: Caitlin Clark Should Have Gotten Michael Jordan-Type Shoe Deal

The former Nike executive who signed Michael Jordan to the most lucrative shoe deal in the history of sports or shoes thinks Caitlin Clark should have gotten a deal just like MJ.

Sonny Vaccaro told TMZ Sports that Clark was in a similar position to Jordan when he came out of college.

“She should have gotten a piece of everything just like Michael Jordan,” he told TMZ Sports.

“She will never be at a higher peak than she was during college this last year in that Final Four,” he added. “If she’s going to be the greatest woman player in the world, it’s going to take time to do that — and she can do that.”

Vaccaro thinks Clark ended up getting less money than she could have.

“It was so poorly handled,” he said. “I thought they (the agents) handled it wrong. I think the reason is she, just like (Sabrina) Ionescu and a couple others, (felt) obligated to Nike.”

Clark, who signed with Nike in 2022, eventually signed an 8-year deal with the sports apparel giant that could be worth up to $28 million.

Vaccaro also suggests that previous name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals may have influenced Clark to take less money.