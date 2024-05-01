Florida, New York, and DC Join Tennessee in Lawsuit Challenging NCAA’s NIL Rules

The states of New York and Florida, along with the District of Columbia, have officially joined Tennessee in its lawsuit challenging the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules for college sports.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti welcomed the new partners in the lawsuit and said in a statement, “We’re glad to keep fighting to protect student-athletes from illegal NCAA rules. I welcome the addition of our bipartisan partners to the case.”

“The ultimate goal is to get the lawyers out of this and let student-athletes compete under fair and clear rules, but in the meantime, we’ll do our part to move things in the right direction,” Skrmetti added, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Florida State University and the University of Florida were two of the first targets of the NCAA in its NIL investigations.

The NCAA penalized Florida State in Jan. after accusing an assistant coach of having an impermissible relationship between a transfer prospect and a NIL group. The school was handed a two-year probation, had scholarships reduced, and blocked the school from the NIL collective.

The NCAA also announced an investigation into the University of Florida for how it recruited quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Skrmetti noted that the NCAA’s investigation into the University of Tennessee prompted him to file his lawsuit.

The case already earned an early victory when a federal judge granted their injunction in February, suspending the NCAA’s rules on NIL benefits while the lawsuit played out.

The NCAA also took a step to back off during the lawsuit by suspending all its investigations into NIL violations.

All parties are desperately trying to find ways to share revenue with student-athletes as several different lawsuits barrel through courts across the country.

