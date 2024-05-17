‘My Brotha’: Chiefs Star Chris Jones Steps Up to Support Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is stepping up to support fellow player Harrison Butker despite the woke onslaught whipped up against the Chiefs kicker for daring to support traditional Christian views.

Jones jumped to his X account to post his support for Butker, saying he loves his fellow player.

Jones saw a lot of support for the post about Butker:

One fan wrote, “This made my night 95.”

Another fan was thrilled that Jones stood up for Butker.

Many others agreed:

This is the proudest I’ve ever been of the KC Chiefs.

