Missouri AG Investigates Kansas City X Account for Doxing Harrison Butker

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is investigating Kansas City’s official social media account in the wake of a post seeming to inform people of where Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lives. Bailey calls the post an act of “retaliation” for the player’s comments supporting traditional Christian values.

Bailey told OutKick the Morning that he has formally requested that the city turn over any records or information about last week’s X post that revealed the player’s residence, Fox News reported.

“We have demanded certain records from the city related to their management of that social media account that doxed Harrison Butker in retaliation for his free expression of religious beliefs,” Bailey said.

“Let’s paint this with the proper brush – that is government retaliating against an individual for the expression of their sincerely held religious beliefs. That could not be more of a clear case of a violation of his constitutional freedoms and the Missouri Human Rights Act,” Bailey added.

As Breitbart Sports reported, the incident occurred on May 15 when the city’s official X account made a post as if the city was disowning Butker.

The post was quickly deleted, and then a poorly worded apology appeared.

We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error. — Kansas City (@KansasCity) May 16, 2024

Later, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted an apology and called the post “inappropriate.”

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account,” Lucas wrote.

After the social media snafu, MO AG Bailey promised to investigate the incident. And it appears he is doing just that.

Of course, the whole mess began after Butker stood up for Christian values during his May 11 commencement speech delivered to the graduates of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The college is a private Catholic institution.

The Super Bowl winner urged the graduates to keep their minds on traditional Christian values as they move into their lives after graduating. He spoke of faith, family, femininity, and masculinity as he ushered the graduates into the rest of their lives.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

pic.twitter.com/UK2tcnV3gi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 13, 2024

Since his address began making the rounds on social media, woke leftists have been on the attack.

The triggered left accused Butker of being “misogynistic and homophobic” and has made demands that the team punish him for daring to support Christian values.

Wokesters also launched a Change.org petition demanding that the NFL fire Butker.

Through Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane, the NFL itself distanced itself from Christian values by saying that Butker’s views “are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston