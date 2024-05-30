VIDEO: Pro Golfer Appears to Kill Bird at U.S. Women’s Open

Patchareeporn Sakoolchai/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Golf is not a contact sport unless you are a bird, unfortunately, situated at the precise spot where the ball lands.

A shot by golfer Isi Gabsa appeared to either kill or seriously wound a bird on the 12th hole of the opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

“Brutal,” announcer Kira K. Dixon remarked during the Golf Central Live broadcast. Her co-host, Brandel Chamblee, was a bit more verbose. “On the list of bizarre things that we have seen on the 12th hole, this one is kinda sad, takes the cake,” Chamblee said. “Just a bird sitting on the green, minding its own business.”

Well, it wasn’t personal.

X was quick to respond, with many users recalling the moment former MLB pitcher Randy Johnson killed a bird with a baseball.

The 12th hole has produced much drama at the U.S. Women’s Open this year. Tournament favorite Nelly Korda had this horrendous experience on the 12th earlier on Thursday.

That shot contributed to a 10-over par for Korda and may have cost her the tournament. However, unlike with Gabsa’s shot, at least everyone survived.

