Angel Reese Appears to Cheer After Caitlin Clark Gets Knocked to the Floor

If you thought Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark had let bygones be bygones after their college rivalry, think again.

After Clark was sent crashing to the floor by the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter, one of Reese’s teammates, the former LSU star jumped to her feet and began clapping in approval.

Angel Reese hopping off the bench to throw a parade for Caitlin Clark’s murder is crazy lollll pic.twitter.com/NKj5Ur7PZG — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) June 1, 2024

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said after the incident. “But you know, I’ve gotta play through it; that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical; we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”

Reese didn’t just cheer the violence towards Clark, she also took part in it. Later in the game, Reese threw Clark an elbow that sent her flying.

Now another Sky player with a cheap shot on Caitlin Clark. Angel Reese with the elbow and then stare down. That’s not basketball. pic.twitter.com/gXwPcaatY8 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 1, 2024

After the game, Indiana Fever General Manager Lin Dunn took to X to demand the league take action.

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary—targeting actions!” Dunn wrote. “It needs to stop! The league needs to “cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!”

There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to “ cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!! https://t.co/jI0xgTPfrC — Chalk Talk (@LD_ChalkTalk) June 1, 2024

The hard fouls did not produce a victory for the Sky. The Fever won the game 71-70. However, Caitlin Clark is the only reason why anyone watched the WNBA. If she gets hurt in one of these attacks, the league loses the best thing that has ever happened to them.

The league should probably do something about this.