Brittany Mahomes Sends Message of Support to Caitlin Clark

As fouls and personal attacks against Caitlin Clark continue to mount, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has some words of encouragement for the WNBA star.

Already, only a few games into her first season as a WNBA player, Clark has already started racking up records. As ESPN noted, she has already become the third player in WNBA history to achieve 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in her team’s first ten games of a season.

Via @ESPNStatsInfo: Caitlin Clark became the 3rd player in WNBA history to record 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists within her team’s first 10 games of a season, joining Penny Taylor and Lindsay Whalen — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 1, 2024

Most recently, Clark was brutally body-checked by Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter, a player who has already been cashiered out of the league several times for violent behavior.

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024

However, as she brings much-needed new eyes to the WNBA and continues to rack up points and records, she has also become the target of attack by jealous fellow WNBA players and purveyors of the race industry. But not everyone is so ready to attack Clark.

Brittany Mahomes jumped to her Instagram account to offer her support, telling Clark, “CaitlinClark 22, keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller, and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!” according to the Kansas City Star.

Mahomes was not alone. Former Tennis great Martina Navratilova also offered some words of support.

“The players in the WNBA need to realize that Caitlyn Clark is helping all of them, now and in the long run. Caitlyn is the tide that will raise all boats!” Navratilova wrote.

The players in the WNBA need to realize that Caitlyn Clark is helping all of them, now and in the long run. Caitlyn is the tide that will raise all boats! https://t.co/Ag5OOrBTtD — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 1, 2024

