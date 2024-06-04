Transgender Athlete Complains of Unsportsmanlike Comments After Winning Girl’s Title

A transgender runner is complaining of the “unsportsmanlike” comments thrown his way by his female competitors after taking a girl’s high school 400-meter title in Washington State.

Veronica Garcia won the girl’s title with a 55.75 time, which was a full one second faster than the closest second-place girl in the race, Fox News reported.

But since taking a title away from his female competitors, Garcia says he has been stung by unkind comments from the girls he raced against.

Garcia is seen in the video pulling away quickly from the girls he was racing against and leaving them in his dust.

Would you look at that…the thing that never happens happened again. Veronica Garcia (Donovan Brown) just won the Washington State Championship in the girls’ 400m in total domination. In Washington & Oregon this past week, the fastest “girl” in the each state has been a boy. pic.twitter.com/jbAEhdyTDl — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 25, 2024

“I guess maybe I expected sportsmanship because I was cheering the rest of them on when they were called. So, I guess I expected to get that reciprocated. But I didn’t get that,” Gacria complained to the Spokesman-Review.

Garcia was also chagrined when he took the podium to receive his medal, and the crowd stopped clapping and cheering like they did for the girls who won other titles. On top of that, at least one person in the crowd yelled, “He’s not a girl.”

“I’m just a teenager. I wish people would remember that,” he added.

While many detractors call Garcia a cheater for being a male running against girls, he is not technically breaking any rules since the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) allows boys who “identify” as girls to choose whichever category suits them in school sports.

“The WIAA encourages participation for all students regardless of their gender identity or expression,” the WIAA rules say. “Further, most local, state, and federal rules and regulations require schools to provide transgender and other gender-diverse student-athletes with equal opportunities to participate in athletics. The purpose of this policy is to offer clarity concerning the participation of trans and gender-diverse student-athletes. Additionally, this policy encourages a culture in which student-athletes can compete in a safe and supportive environment, free of discrimination.”

Still, the state does not even require proof that a student is “transitioning” other than the kid’s say-so. The state does not require testosterone levels to be set for trans athletes, nor proof of use of hormone blockers, nor any notes from a doctor to confirm any such “transitioning.”

Some girls, though, are speaking out against schools allowing boys to compete as girls. In April, five West Virginia girls on a school track & field team protested against being forced to compete against a male by refusing to compete. The school district later retaliated against the five girls and banned them from school sports. However, a court later forced the school to reverse the ban.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston