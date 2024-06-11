WNBA Star Brittney Griner Posts Topless Maternity Pic with Pregnant Wife

WNBA star Brittney Griner celebrated the coming birth of her first child by posing topless with her wife for an Instagram post on Monday.

Griner, who shot to national attention after being arrested and convicted on drug charges in Russia, is seen in the racy photo with her back to the camera and placing her right hand on wife Cherelle Griner’s pregnant belly.

For her part, Cherelle poses in a taupe-colored bra and panties and a sheer wrap around her shoulders and arms.

Griner captioned the photo “Three.”

Griner was recently chosen to play for Team USA on the Women’s basketball team, even though she has only played in a few games this season.

The Phoenix Mercury player was in the news for a different reason last month when she announced how “shocked” she is that people think she is anti-American — despite that, she spent years vocally attacking America and refusing to stand for the national anthem.

“The unpatriotic thing, that blows my mind, because, one, my dad fought for this country, ’68, ’69, Vietnam Marines and law enforcement for 30 plus years,” Griner told the far-left hosts of The View. “Dad was my hero. I wanted to be a cop. I didn’t want to play basketball growing up, I wanted to be a cop and go into the military, actually. And doesn’t it make me more American that I’m demonstrating a protest? That’s my right as an American, so for me to be called un-American, I was blown away at that.”

However, it is pretty easy to see how people would think she is anti-American. Starting in 2020, Griner began protesting against the United States, the flag, the police, and our history and military during the worst of the Black Lives Matter years.

She refused to stand to honor our country during the national anthem and, at one point, said she would “protest regardless.”

“I’m going to protest regardless. I’m not going to be out there for the National Anthem,” she said. “If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine. It will be all season long; I’ll not be out there. I feel like more are going to probably do the same thing. I can only speak for myself.”

She also urged the league to stop playing the anthem altogether.

