Bryson DeChambeau celebrated his U.S. Open victory by drinking wine from his trophy with none other than former President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, at his side.

Video shared on social media showed the victorious DeChambeau gulping down some wine alongside Eric Trump as the crowed cheered him on.

🚨🍷🇺🇸 #WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau is drinking wine from the U.S. Open trophy in New York this evening alongside Eric Trump (🎥 via @DBTTofficial) pic.twitter.com/sBd1jMv3UJ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 17, 2024

Bryson DeChambeau and the former president have been friends for several years. As Breitbart News reported in 2022, the two were even set to play at the LIV Golf Pro-Am:

Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social that he will attend the LIV Golf Invitational at his Bedminster course and golf with pros Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the event. On Wednesday morning, the former president told Truth Social followers, “Just arrived in Bedminster for the big LIV Tour Golf Tournament. Record money to winners, great excitement. Come on out on Friday, Saturday or Sunday to watch the great play by the best players!”

Following DeChambeau’s win at the U.S. Open, the former president congratulated him on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to Bryson DeChambeau on his incredible WIN of the United States Open!” he wrote. “He showed a toughness and inner strength, matched perfectly with his GREAT Golfing Talent, that can never be denied!”

“Under massive pressure, he pulled off some of the greatest shots ever made, especially his spectacular sand save on the 18th Hole that gave him the Victory,” he added.

As noted by the Mirror, DeChambeau also poured sand into his trophy after “hitting one of the best shots of his career out of a bunker 55 yards from the 18th hole to set up his win.”

“While celebrating his last-minute victory with those in attendance at Pinehurst, DeChambeau was additionally spotted wading deep into the crowd and allowing fans to touch the prize,” the outlet added. “The U.S. Open trophy looked to be well within the reach of Rory McIlroy, who led DeChambeau by two with five holes remaining. But the Northern Irishman missed two short range putts on the 16th and 18th en route to bogeying three of his last five holes.”

“That bunker shot was the shot of my life,” DeChambeau told reporters. “I’ll forever be thankful that I’ve got longer wedges so I can hit it farther, get it up there next to the hole … I was trying to run it left of that bunker, run it up the green, give myself a two-putt.”

