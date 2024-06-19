MLB to Hold Leaguewide Moment of Silence Honoring Willie Mays

All Major League Baseball teams in action Wednesday will observe a moment of silence in tribute to the passing of legendary player Willie Mays.

Mays passed away Tuesday night at the age of 93.

There are 15 major league games in action today.

MLB will also hold a ceremony honoring Mays and several other players at Rickwood Field, the same Alabama baseball field where he played as a teenager, TMZ Sports reports.

Rickwood was also the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, the team Mays played for in the Negro Leagues in 1948. With Mays’ passing coming at the time MLB was already set to honor Negro League players at the park, the league decided to combine both tributes.

“All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.”

“The Rickwood Field game will air nationally on FOX,” according to TMZ Sports.