WATCH: Caitlin Clark Scored 5 Points in 14 Seconds During Third Consecutive Win

Those who think all Caitlin Clark does is shoot 3-pointers, and nothing else (looking at you, Chennedy Carter) will soon need to reevaluate their opinions.

During Wednesday night’s victory over the Mystics, their sixth of the year and third in a row, Clark pulled off the impressive feat of hitting a 3-pointer from the logo and followed that up with a steal and lay-up.

Five points in 14 seconds.

X users reacted quickly.

We really haven’t seen anything like her before — EdeyMuse (@EdeyMuse) June 19, 2024

5pt swing just like that🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 19, 2024

Defenders don’t customarily have to defend shots from the logo. However, with Clark’s range and ability to score from nearly anywhere past half-court, opponents have to spread out, which opens opportunities for Clark and her teammates.

The Fever beat the Mystics 88-81. Indiana now ranks fourth in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference—one spot above rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark is not the best player in the league. That title still belongs to A’ja Wilson. Still, for her to be this good as a rookie is scary. She has only just begun.