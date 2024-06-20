WATCH: Caitlin Clark Scored 5 Points in 14 Seconds During Third Consecutive Win

Emilee Chinn_Getty Images (3)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Those who think all Caitlin Clark does is shoot 3-pointers, and nothing else (looking at you, Chennedy Carter) will soon need to reevaluate their opinions.

During Wednesday night’s victory over the Mystics, their sixth of the year and third in a row, Clark pulled off the impressive feat of hitting a 3-pointer from the logo and followed that up with a steal and lay-up.

Five points in 14 seconds.

X users reacted quickly.

Defenders don’t customarily have to defend shots from the logo. However, with Clark’s range and ability to score from nearly anywhere past half-court, opponents have to spread out, which opens opportunities for Clark and her teammates.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against Ariel Atkins and Emily Engstler of the Washington Mystics during the first half of a...

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, drives to the basket against Ariel Atkins, #7, and Emily Engstler, #21, of the Washington Mystics, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Fever beat the Mystics 88-81. Indiana now ranks fourth in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference—one spot above rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark is not the best player in the league. That title still belongs to A’ja Wilson. Still, for her to be this good as a rookie is scary. She has only just begun.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.