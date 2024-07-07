Norwegian Cyclist Andre Drege, 25, Dies After ‘Serious Accident’

Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege has died at the age of 25 after being involved in a serious bike crash during a race on Saturday.

Fox News reported that Drege was participating in the Tour of Austria race for Team Coop-Repsol when he fell from his bike during the fourth stage.

His team confirmed the cyclist’s death and noted in a post on X that their thoughts and prayers had been sent to the racer’s family.

It was not reported if any other racers were involved in the crash, but Drege was the only one seriously injured.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Andre Drege. On Saturday 6th July, following a very serious crash during the descent of the Großglockner at stage 4 of the Tour of Austria, André crashed and sustained severe injuries,” said a statement by tour organizers posted to social media.

Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna won the stage, but the post-race presentations were canceled in light of the cyclist’s death, and a memorial ride in memory of Drege on Sunday.

Emotional day in Austria, where we honoured André Drege’s memory with a memorial ride. ❤️ #TourofAustria pic.twitter.com/qMiUmIw69v — Tour de Tietema (@tourdetietema) July 7, 2024

After winning seven races this year, Drege was expected to pull ahead in the standings. He was also thought to move up to the World Tour level next year.

