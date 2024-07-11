Michael Kopech Becomes First White Sox Pitcher to Throw an Immaculate Inning in a Century

While 2024 may be another “wait til next year” season for the Chicago White Sox, the team did get one bright spot this week after pitcher Michael Kopech earned a record that has not been seen on the South Side for 100 years.

Kopech pitched an immaculate inning on Wednesday, the first Sox pitcher to perform such a feat since 1923.

No. 34 earned his record-setting inning against the Minnesota Twins during the 9th inning in the first game of a doubleheader.

An immaculate inning is when a pitcher strikes out three batters in a row with only nine pitches.

9 pitches. 9 strikes. Ballgame. Michael Kopech throws the first immaculate inning of the season!

Kopech’s three Minnesota Twins wiffers were Brooks Lee, Matt Wallner, and Max Kepler.

This was the 116th immaculate inning in MLB history, so Kopech is in rarefied air with his achievement. It is also only the second time a White Sox pitcher ever earned the plaudit. The last — and first — Sox pitcher who pitched one was Sloppy Thurston on Aug. 22, 1923.

The last time any MLB pitcher threw one was last year when the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Johan Oviedo pitched one on May 24.

According to Yahoo Sports, here is the rundown of Kopech’s pitches:

97.3 mph fastball (foul)

90.1 mph cutter (foul)

100.1 mph fastball (called strike)

98.4 mph fastball (swinging strike)

91.5 mph cutter (foul)

100.5 mph fastball (swinging strike)

91.1 mph cutter (swinging strike)

90.0 mph cutter (called strike)

100.1 mph fastball (swinging strike)

The accomplishment must be sweet for Kopech, as he has struggled in pro ball and has never quite lived up to his potential. He has maintained his scorching fastballs but has had issues with control, not to mention numerous injuries.

