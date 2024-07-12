Charles Barkley: ‘Time for Joe Biden to Pass the Torch to a Younger Generation’

Joe Biden hopes to rebound from last month’s poor debate performance. However, the “round mound of rebound” himself, Charles Barkley, would prefer to see him sit this play out.

Barkley, a liberal and robust critic of President Trump, made his thoughts on Biden’s age and mental decline known while competing at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

“I just feel sadness,” Barkley lamented.

“You got the greatest country in the world – and I have nothing but admiration and respect for President Biden , but it’s time for him to pass the torch to a younger generation. He’s been a great person, a great man – this ain’t something I’m saying now; I’ve said it like a year ago. It’s time for him to pass the torch.”

Barkley continued, “He’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever been fortunate to be around in my life, but it’s time to pass the torch.”

No one should be confused about Barkley’s voting intentions, however. Barkley is still not considering a vote for Trump.

“Listen, President Trump – I would never vote for somebody who had that mentality. You should always have respect for whoever’s in the presidency. You know, I get mad at these sports teams – some of these bozos won’t visit the White House because it’s a Democrat or Republican in there. That is stupid. It’s the president of the United States. We should always admire that office, no matter who’s in there.”

Democrats—elected and unelected—repeatedly called for Biden not to seek reelection and for an alternative Democrat nominee to emerge after last month’s televised debate against former President Trump, during which Biden mumbled and generally seemed unable to comprehend what was going on around him.

Despite that outcry from his party, Biden has communicated that he has no intention of stepping down.