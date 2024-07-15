‘Make it Stop!’: Fans Mock at Ingrid Andress’ Home Run Derby Anthem

Daniel Shirey_MLB Photos via Getty Images
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

We have seen many fine national anthem performances at sporting events over the years. What happened before the MLB Home Run Derby Monday night was not one of them.

Before the big bats of MLB’s biggest sluggers began taking their swings at the 2024 Home Run Derby at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Singer Ingrid Andress stepped up to the plate and took a “swing” at performing the national anthem…and missed.

X users were quick to react to Andress’ performance.

With no debate about Andress’s performance being awful, the only debate that remains is how awful it is compared to other bad performances of the national anthem.

Is it at Roseanne Barr levels?

How about Carl Lewis?

What might put Andress above Lewis and Barr is that she is an actual Grammy-winning recording artist. There was no reason to expect Lewis or Barr to be able to sing, and why they were allowed to perform the anthem remains a mystery.

One would expect a better performance from Andress.

Still, Fergie is also a recording artist, and she managed to mess up the anthem.

In any event, it’s probably the last time Ingrid Andress gets invited to perform the anthem.

