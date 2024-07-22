Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers: ‘Politics Is a Sham’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers lambasted the entire American political scene as a “sham” during a podcast interview earlier this month.

Rodgers, an outspoken critic of government policies about the coronavirus vaccine and public supporter of Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., made the comments on the Pardon My Take podcast.

After a PFT Commenter joked about Rodgers’ golfing ability, saying his shots go far to the right, like his politics, Rodgers took the bait and ran with it.

“Politics, I’ve said from the beginning, is an absolute sham,” Rodgers asserted. “And if we’ve seen anything, whether what they did to Bernie Sanders in 2016, that we saw in the (John) Podesta emails or the fact that nothing really ever changes … all they talk about is what they’re gonna do and then life doesn’t actually get better for any of us – whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat. And we’re still doing the same f—ing two-party system. Not letting Bobby get in or anybody else.”

The Jets QB took particular exception to the exclusion of third-party candidates, such as RFK Jr.

“We have Bobby, who doesn’t even get a chance to be in the debates. If you knew the insides of how ridiculous it is for a third-party candidate to get on the ballots in 50 states – it’s a f*cking sham,” Rodgers said. “It’s certain colors in some states. There’s certain people you gotta submit it to in other states. It’s a certain amount of votes in certain states. It’s a f*cking joke.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was excluded from the first debate after failing to meet the participation requirements. RFK Jr. did, however, attempt to include Rodgers on the Independent ticket as his vice president, but he ultimately decided to stick with football.

“Yeah, I thought about it,” he said. “And then I just kept on living my life.”

If Rodgers felt that politics was a “sham” before Joe Biden removed himself from the Democrat ticket, thus disenfranchising millions of voters, he would probably have a stronger word for it now.