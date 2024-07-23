Dawn Staley, women’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina, publicly celebrated President Joe Biden dropping from the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Thank you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Job well done! Your historical endorsement of @VP @KamalaHarris is saluted!” Staley wrote on X.

Staley also asked that people register to vote in a subsequent post.

Yall register to vote yet? https://t.co/syGIGE0pav — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 22, 2024

According to Fox News, Staley “attended an event with former President Barack Obama earlier this month, posting on X that he was ‘the coolest man on earth.'”

Vice President Kamala Harris has been coasting toward the Democratic Party nomination since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, earning enough delegates to shore up support.

Biden exited the race on Sunday and immediately endorsed Harris, which prompted waves of support and endorsements from top Democrat officials and fundraisers. According to an Associated Press (AP) survey, several delegations met late on Monday to “confirm their support for Harris, including Texas and her home state of California.”

“By Monday night, Harris had the support of at least 2,471 delegates, according to the AP tally of delegates, more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win on a first ballot. No other candidate was named by a delegate contacted by the AP,” noted the outlet.

Harris told campaign staff in Delaware on Monday that she has confidence her new team will perform well. She added that it is her “intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win,” promising to “unite our Democratic Party, to unite our nation, and to win this election.”

“Our fight for the future is also a fight for freedoms,” she said. “The baton is in our hands.”

