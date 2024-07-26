Insane in the Seine: Thousands of Olympians Enter the Heart of Paris in Massive Flotilla

Once upon a time, a large flotilla of foreigners sailed down the Seine and laid siege to Paris, directly threatening the Carolingian Dynasty. However, President Macron and his fellow Parisians need not be concerned about this particular group of nautical travelers; they were invited and are only there to play games.

On Friday, amid rains and rumors of flooding, thousands of the world’s best athletes made perhaps the greatest entrance in Olympic history as they sailed down as part of the Olympic opening ceremonies. Flanked by cheering crowds and fans of all nationalities, the star-studded parade made its way through the heart of the “City of Love” in what was the first time in Olympic history that the opening ceremonies did not take place in a stadium.

The thought process behind the innovative move was to give the everyday fans a chance to witness the iconic ceremony in person instead of being one of the relative few with the clout and the cash to gain entry into an arena.

The festivities got underway with a literal explosion of color in tribute to the colors of France before the boats containing the athletes completed their 3.5-mile trek from the Pont d’Austerlitz and ending at the Trocadéro.

The Opening Ceremony is underway live now from the River Seine! 🇷 📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/ocXkunG0rN — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

American fans were well-represented among the onlookers.

The fans in Paris are decked out for the Opening Ceremony today! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/7V3cuC4viK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

And Team USA was geared up and ready to see their fans on their boat.

TEAM USA BOAT SQUAD GOALS. 😤🇺🇸 📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/c9HdoSm2TW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

The athletes weren’t the only ones on display at the opening ceremony; Lady Gaga also performed from the steps of a nearby building.

This is a breaking story; check back for updates…