Former NBA star Dwyane Wade has raised eyebrows for his untoward “pronouns” jokes made during his coverage of Olympics basketball in Paris on Sunday.

During the first half of the game as Team USA faced Serbia, as he was calling the game as a commentator on the NBC Olympic broadcast, Wade said of LeBron James, “Y’all know his pronouns – he/him!”

But Wade busted out the pronouns line a little while later. During the third quarter, he said of James, “America, you know him as LeBron James. I know him personally. His pronouns are he/him.”

Fox News reported that Wade said something similar about Kevin Durant during the same broadcast.

Social media users were soon making comments about Wade’s pronoun jokes:

Wade, of course, is notorious for indulging his teenage son’s decision to “transition” to being a female and also for his militant support for transgenderism.

