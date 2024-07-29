Former MLB All-Star pitcher Roy Oswalt called the Paris Olympic opening ceremonies “insulting” and predicted that would cause people not to watch the Games.

Oswalt, a 13-year Mahor League veteran who helped lead the Astros to multiple playoff appearances and a trip to the World Series in 2005, made the comment on X Friday.

“Going out on a limb here, but I’m guessing this will be the least watched Olympics in decades with that insulting opening!” he wrote.

To recap the debauchery the opening ceremony contained, one of the early sequences showed the strong suggestion of a bisexual threesome.

This is the gayest opening ceremony ever Didn’t they ban Grindr in the Olympic village tho? pic.twitter.com/D5yS7hmc9c — Jem (@JemayelK) July 26, 2024

Another scene showed a parody of The Last Supper featuring drag queens.

Viewers were also “treated” to a barely clothed and bearded drag queen dancing provocatively on the same table that had just been used for the parodied “Last Supper.”

Outrage over the sacrilegious display reached religious circles as well, as French bishops denounced the performance as “derision and mockery of Christianity” and voiced their solidarity with “Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the outrageousness and provocation.”

French politician Marion Maréchal took to social media to tell the world that the blasphemous display did not speak for France but was the product of a “left-wing minority.”

“To all the Christians of the world who are watching the Paris 2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking, but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation,” she posted on X.