Ukrainian Fencer Who Refused to Shake Russian Opponent’s Hand, Wins War-Torn Country’s First Medal

Before Monday, Olga Kharlan was primarily known as the Ukrainian fencer who refused to shake her Russian opponent’s hand. Now, she’s the Ukrainian fencer who refused to shake her Russian opponent’s hand and the winner of Ukraine’s first 2024 Olympic medal.

Kharlan bested South Korea’s Choi Sebin 15-14, a victory that required an amazing comeback from a 6-point deficit. The victory won her bronze in the women’s saber. After the big win, Kharlan dedicated her performance and medal to her country.

“I brought a medal to my country, and it’s the first one, and it’s going to be a good start for all our athletes who are here because it’s really tough to compete when in your country is at war,” Kharlan told reporters. “Every medal, it’s like gold. I don’t care (that) it’s bronze. It’s gold.”

War has ravaged Kharlan’s homeland ever since Russia’s invasion in February of 2022. The toll taken on the country is immense. However, the toll taken on the country’s athletes is equally horrific. Since the start of hostilities, Ukraine has lost 487 athletes killed. For that reason, Ukraine’s 2024 Olympic team is the smallest it has ever fielded in the Summer Games, numbering just 140 athletes.

Kharlan’s refusal to shake the hand of her Russian opponent at the 2023 World Fencing Championships disqualified her from the event, landed her a two-month suspension, and cast her Olympic aspirations in extreme doubt. The World Fencing Championships are deemed to be an important qualifier for the Summer Games.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted Kharlan a “unique exception,” which allowed her to compete in Paris. Fencing’s international governing body later rescinded her two-month suspension.

“I can say that I wouldn’t change anything,” Kharlan told reporters about her path to the Games. “What I went through, it represents my country, what it goes through, and I wouldn’t change anything. This is my story.”