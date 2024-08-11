Australia’s Olympic Chief Blames ‘Sexism’ for Criticism of Female Breakdancer

Australia’s Olympic chief, Anna Meares, is striking back at critics of the country’s female Olympic breakdancer and blaming “sexism” for the attacks on her much-criticized performance.

Meares’ attack came after the performance of Aussie breakdancer Rachael Gunn became a target for ridicule on social media.

“I love Rachel,” Meares said. “I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing.”

Rachael Gunn, the Australian breakdancer with a PhD in cultural movement 😭 pic.twitter.com/FQ0eZTeqsR — Clown Down Under (@clowndownunder) August 10, 2024

Meares went on with an unintentionally unflattering picture of Dunn’s breakdancing history, adding, “If you don’t know Rachel’s story, in 2008, she was locked in a room crying, being involved in a male-dominated sport as the only woman.”

The Aussie Olympics president characterized Dunn’s inclusion on the Australian breakdancing team as a victory for feminism.

“It took great courage for her to continue on and fight for her opportunity to participate in a sport that she loved and that got her to winning the Olympic qualifying event to be here in Paris,” she exclaimed.

“She is the best breakdancer female that we have for Australia,” Meares added before noting that Australia sent no women athletes to the Olympics in 1924, but this year sent 256 women.

Gunn, 36, has been skewered on social media for being a “PhD in breakdancing” and for being a university professor of “cultural politics” at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, where she researches “Breaking, street dance, and hip-hop culture; youth cultures/scenes; constructions of the dancing body; politics of gender and gender performance; ethnography; the methodological dynamics between theory and practice.”

Regardless, Gunn has become a focus of much internet trolling since her appearance in Paris:

The bunny hop I have not laughed this hard in so long. Thank you Australia. I still don’t understand how she qualified or who let her into the Olympics, But thank you. If you haven’t gone down the Australian breakdancer rabbit hole you’re truly missing out #olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/IjgPYUIsxe — BravoUniversitea (@BrvoUniversitea) August 10, 2024

The Australian Breakdancer has a PhD in cultural movements and is a world-class break dancer apparently. I think what she was trying to say is, her parents are really wealthy and she’s never worked a day in her life. pic.twitter.com/ZkP1RCvlhu — ‘ (@KCOnTheRadio) August 10, 2024

That’s not break dancing. That’s a medical emergency… — Mandi (@mandirising) August 10, 2024

Why this Australian breakdancer look like they just found her in the crowd and said you can go next? #Paris2024 #OlympicGames #BreakingForGold — C.E.D.R.I.C. (@Official_C_E_D) August 9, 2024

It’s not sexism. She was truly terrible. It’s like she watched one YouTube video, then went out on the world stage. How was she chosen as Australia’s best breakdancer?? — SituationallyAwake (@KGovocek) August 11, 2024

Reading everything about Raygun the Australian breakdancer and she is either trolling or she is the type of white woman in academia that will explain racism to black people, antisemitism to Jews, homophobia to gays and lesbians #Olympics — Is the mic on?✡️Mayim (@is_themicon) August 11, 2024

