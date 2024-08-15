Las Vegas Police Union Threatens to Boycott NFL Games, Fears League’s Social Justice Partners May Obtain Officers’ Private Info

The Las Vegas police union is warning the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL that if new requirements for officers to supply the league with biometric data are implemented, they will cease providing security details for games.

The NFL has recently mandated that all gameday staffers—including contractors and non-employees—supply biometric data, including an image of their face, via an approved app before being allowed clearance to enter the stadium.

However, the police union representing Las Vegas police officers is warning officials that its members will not comply with the new security requirements. If they are forced to do so, they won’t work Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium.

At issue is the league’s close relationship with numerous anti-police organizations. Members of the police are afraid that the data will end up in the hands of these woke, left-wing organizations, which will then turn around and use the data as a weapon against police officers.

Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas recently sent out a video to members stating that he is not on board with handing his data over to the NFL to end up in the hands of “people that you don’t know.”

“I’m sure if you’re like me, you don’t want to have biometric data in the hands of people that you don’t know,” Grammas says in the video posted by TMZ.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Grammas added that he does not want officer data to end up in the hands of “anti-cop” people who could “target and harass officers just for doing their job.”

Grammas has suggested that police officers be excluded from the NFL’s new security protocols and be issued identifying wristbands instead.

But. so far, the NFL does not seem disposed to alter its plan.

“The credentialing system will enhance security at our stadiums,” NFL Director of Communications Tim Schlittner said in a statement, “and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to address any questions or concerns raised.”

Grammas concluded that if the full policy is implemented, his officers will no longer work at Allegiant Stadium for Raiders games.

The NFL has worked with numerous organizations critical of the police, including those championed by former NFL quarterback turned social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick.

The league has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to anti-cop organizations, including the Vera Institute of Justice, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, and the Community Justice Exchange, all of which support defunding and abolishing the police.

The NFL even allowed 1990s rapper Dr. Dre to include anti-cop lyrics in his halftime show at the Super Bowl 2022.

It seems likely that this could become an issue for other police departments that provide security at NFL stadiums across the country. However, as of this writing, it is unknown if any other departments or unions representing them are considering a boycott.

