WATCH: Jake Paul Calls New York ‘Dumb*ss Democratic City’ at Press Conference

YouTube personality and boxer Jake Paul dropped a slew of f-bombs at a crowd booing him during a press conference on Sunday, calling New York a “dumbass Democratic city,” adding, “You’re just like Mike Tyson, you were good twenty years ago.”

“Hey, New York, shut the fuck up, New York! Hey, boo yourselves. Boo yourselves, New York. Hey, New York, you’re just like Mike Tyson. You were good twenty years ago. Fuck you, New York! Fuck you! Dumbass Democratic city,” Paul declared.

The incident took place during a joint press conference with Paul at Tyson at the Fanatics Fest inside the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Tyson, a native of Brooklyn, New York, appeared to have the crowd on his side as audience members booed Paul, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, who is scheduled to fight Tyson on November 15.

At another point during the press conference, Paul joined in on the crowd’s chants of “Fuck Jake Paul.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Youtuber-turned-boxer has been open about his support for former President Donald Trump.

Last month, Paul said “God stepped in and saved” President Trump from being assassinated at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, adding, “God had this exact situation happen” because “the other side” needed to “realize who [Trump] truly is as a person” so that he can win the election in a “landslide” victory.

Paul said, “God had this exact situation happen because he saw the path that we were going down,” noting that “the people who are running the government now” are taking the country down a path that is “going to be catastrophic and terrible.”

“And I think God really intervened, like, ‘We need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides, we can’t have a close election, we need a landslide, we need this guy to come back in and make America great again,'” Paul added.

The fight between Paul and Tyson, originally scheduled for July 20, will now take place on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

