Ex-NFL Player Gosder Cherilus Speaks Out After Accusation of Urinating on Passenger During Flight

Former NFL standout offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus was arrested over the weekend after being accused of urinating on a fellow passenger during a flight from Boston to Dublin.

Now, he’s claiming a new sleeping medication led to his alleged disturbing behavior.

On Monday, the longtime NFL vet took to X to explain himself.

“I’d like to address the media reports about me that surfaced today regarding a situation that occurred onboard a flight to Ireland this past weekend,” Cherilus wrote.

He continued, “The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 a.m. In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don’t normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew.”

According to reports, Cherilus, 40, allegedly urinated on another passenger. The plane then diverted back to Logan. Once on the ground, Massachusetts State Troopers boarded the aircraft and ordered Cherilus to disembark. The nine-year NFL veteran then reportedly became upset and refused to leave. State troopers then escorted him off the plane.

The Massachusetts State Police describe the events leading to Cherilus’ removal from the plane in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“Upon arrival at Terminal E, State Police Troop F and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) personnel boarded the aircraft and identified the suspect as Gosder Cherilus, 40, of Wakefield,” the statement read.

“Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing a Flight Crew.”

Cherilus was arraigned in an East Boston court on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing a flight crew, and resisting arrest. He is due back in court on October 11 for pre-trial.

Cherilus, selected by Detroit as the 17th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, played for the Lions, Colts, and Buccaneers before retiring after the 2016 season. In all, he started 116 of his 132 total games.