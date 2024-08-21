Fire Breaks Out at Dallas Cowboys’ Training Camp Hotel in California

A fire broke out on Tuesday night at a condo where the Dallas Cowboys hold their training camp. Players were not present at the time, and no one was injured.

The Cowboys released a statement thanking firefighters and giving some information about the incident.

“There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team’s hotel in Oxnard, California,” the statement read via Pro Football Talk. “The emergency was contained to one room, which was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation.”

The Cowboys make the annual trip to Oxnard, California, for most of their training camp. The team then travels back to Texas for a series of open practices in Frisco before the start of the season.

The Cowboys began holding the bulk of their training camp in Oxnard decades ago at the urging of former head coach Bill Parcells, who suggested it after enjoying his time there with the Giants.

This year, the Cowboys will conclude their California camp on Thursday before returning to face the Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday.