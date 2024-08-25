Alabama High School Football Player Dies from Brain Injury Suffered During Opening Game

A high school football quarterback in Alabama died Saturday after suffering a brain injury on the field Friday, authorities say.

Morgan Academy junior quarterback Caden Tellier suffered the injury during a tackle during the third quarter of his team’s home opener, according to Fox News.

The 16-year-old student was airlifted from the game to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Saturday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and, most important, a Christ follower,” school headmaster Bryan Oliver told the media.

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella, and Lyla with our whole hearts,” Oliver added. “We offer our deepest sympathy to the Telliers’ extended family as well. I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

Alabama Independent School Association Executive Director Michael McLendon also released a statement saying that the school had suspended all sports activities for the rest of the week.

Incredibly sad news to report. Morgan Academy football player Caden Tellier has died. Tellier died after he was injured during his game on Friday night. Here is a statement from AISA Executive Director Michael McLendon: @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/lIHzFeYayA — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) August 24, 2024

“As a small school, Morgan Academy feels this tragedy even more deeply, and the Alabama Independent School Association is here to offer any support and resources to support them as they grieve,” McLendon wrote.

The young man played baseball and football for the school. As a varsity starter, he threw for 1,228 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games during his sophomore year last year. In baseball, he hit .311 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

