VIDEO: Caitlin Clark Goes Viral After Humiliating Opponent Who Once Mocked Her

DiJonai Carrington may have laughed first, but Caitlin Clark laughed last.

The Indiana Fever earned a hard-fought 84-80 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night. Caitlin Clark had a solid but not world-beating performance, contributing 19 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

However, Clark’s stat line did not steal the show. What people will remember from this showdown is her complete and utter humiliation of Connecticut’s DiJonai Carrington.

Let’s go to the tape!

In Exhibit A, Clark managed to run Carrington into her own teammate, giving her more than enough room to drain a long-range three-point shot.

Caitlin Clark runs Dijonai Carrington into her own teammate and drains the bomb #FeverRising pic.twitter.com/mAxq2uDn1u — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) August 28, 2024

But wait, there’s more! Still reeling from her humiliation at having been used as a human shield to clear the way for Clark’s three-point shot, Carrington scored and then made a shushing motion to the crowd. However, Clark saw this and decided that no one would shush her fans in her own house, and cut blazed past a stunned Carrington for an easy score.

As great as all this is, what makes it even better is that if you flashback to June 10, Carrington mocked Clark after a foul call.

I’m 100% convinced that the WNBA — as a whole — has a vendetta against CC pic.twitter.com/Rvmd486396 — Birds of Prey (@IowaBOP) June 11, 2024

Michael Scott is not here, but if he were, he would probably remark about how the turn tables.

Carrington mocked Clark when she was a very raw rookie. Fast-forward two months, and Clark leaving her and the rest of the league in the dust as she cruises to a no-brainer Rookie of the Year award and has the Fever third in the Eastern Conference standings.

The WNBA veterans have physically and verbally attacked Clark from the get-go, and all she has done is get better and better. Maybe they should start being nice. It might work out better for them.