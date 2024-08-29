Brittany Mahomes Doesn’t ‘Give a F*ck’ What People Say About Her Amid Backlash for Trump Support

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said she doesn’t “give a f*ck” what people say about her on social media in the wake of her liking certain pro-Trump posts.

As Breitbart News reported, Mahomes lashed out at haters who criticized her for appearing to like a pro-Trump post on social media last week.

The NFL wife and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram to challenge both the mental faculties and emotional makeup of her detractors, who smeared her for liking an August 13 Instagram post touting Trump’s 2024 agenda. ‘I mean honestly,’ Mahomes wrote in the story. ‘To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.’

Of note, the post, apparently liked by Mahomes, included calls to ‘seal the border’ and ‘keep men OUT of women’s sports.’

After intense backlash, Mahomes appeared to remove the like on social media. Still, according to Fox News, the former soccer player “appeared to like several comments on her most recent Instagram post that indicated support for Trump.”

One of the comments she liked said “TRUMP-VANCE 2024.” The other comment referenced her recent social media activity that has suggested support for Trump and drawn backlash from those who do not support the former president. That comment said, “Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission.” Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, appeared to like the second comment.

During an interview on the WHOOP podcast, Mahomes said that her husband, Patrick, taught her not to “give a f*ck” what other people say about her on social media.

“He is very good at blocking people out so having him beside has helped,” she said. “The main thing he always told me is to stop caring what people think – especially the people that don’t even know you.”

“I think social media used to get to me a lot. Now, it’s just like, honestly, I don’t give a fuck what people have to say about me anymore. And I think he has helped me get to that point. I am strong in who I am. I am confident in who I am. I am confident in mine and his relationship, and I am confident in our lives. So why does what other people say have to matter at all?”

Brittany believes that Patrick’s upbringing in sports helped him develop a good attitude toward online criticism.

“He is a lot better at it than I am, maybe because his dad played professional sports,” she said. “I think he was around it, and he understood it a lot more than I did.”

“So having him to help me get through it has helped a lot because he’s very good at managing those things,” she added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.