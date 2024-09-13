Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Appears in Photo Sure to Drive Taylor Swift Fans Mad

Harrison Butker, the committed Christian Kansas City Chiefs kicker who has caused heartburn for so many left-wingers, is at it again, publishing a photo that will send leftists and Taylor Swift fans into a tailspin.

Butker became the focus of liberal outrage after he dared to praise traditional values before a group of Benedictine College graduates in Kansas early this year. Since his commencement speech went viral, he has been in the crosshairs of woke crusaders, and many tried to force the Chiefs to fire him.

The NFL star was seen on Thursday at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center, where conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson was holding a live event. Podcaster Megyn Kelly was also on hand, and a photo featuring all three started making the rounds on social media this week, the Daily Mail reported.

Tucker first shared the photo to his Instagram account, tagging the two and writing, “Backstage in Kansas City with our friends Megyn Kelly and Harrison Butker.”

The photo was snapped only a day after Megyn Kelly jumped to her podcast and delivered some scathing criticism of Taylor Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

Kelly blasted pop star Swift and her boy toy, Chiefs star Travis Kelce, calling them the “epitomes of elite snobs” who are out of touch with their own fans because they are too busy “jetting across the world” and “sitting in their mansions.”

The podcast leader also flamed Swift and Kelce for being “too obsessed with their money” to understand the problems facing America, problems that Kamala Harris will only exacerbate if she is elected to the White House.

