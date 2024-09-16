Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Sit Apart During Chiefs Game After Pop Star Endorsed Kamala Harris

If the seating arrangement during Sunday’s game is any indication, the rift between the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the girlfriend of Chiefs star Travis Kelce may be growing.

As the Chiefs took on the Cincinnati Bengals, the closeness between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the field was not replicated in the stands as Patrick’s wife, Brittany, and Kelce’s main squeeze, pop star Taylor Swift, sat far apart from each other, Fox News reported.

With the left’s most hated kicker, Harrison Butker, supplying the points that led the Chiefs to a 26-25 victory, Swift and Brittany cheered on their respective loves in different spots despite having been seen sitting together numerous times in the past.

The two were seen palling around several times last season, but things seem to have cooled a bit this year. They were seated together with their beaus during the US Open last week, but a careful look at Mahomes’ facial expressions at times seemed to denote a bit of disdain for Swift and Kelce as they bebopped around like teenagers in the stands.

The relationship between the two women may also have become strained by politics. After last week’s debate, the Shake It Off singer endorsed radical left-winger Kamala Harris for president. However, Brittany Mahomes has been seen posting and liking social media posts that are favorable to Donald Trump.

Indeed, members of the liberal sports media blasted Mahomes for her seeming support for Trump, but she has been undaunted in the face of the criticism.

Meanwhile, her Super Bowl-winning hubby, Patrick, has spoken in support of his wife.

“I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community,” the quarterback said. “I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people an opportunity to use their voice,” He said. “In political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day of my life and trying to live it to the best of my ability.”

