WATCH: Auburn Cheerleader Knocks Over Oklahoma Football Player

An Auburn cheerleader delivered one of the hardest hits of the game on Saturday as he did backward handsprings into a line of Oklahoma players.

<Insert obligatory joke about how Auburn should give the cheerleader a scholarship to improve their woeful team>

Okay, now that’s out of the way, here’s what happened.

The Sooners were taking the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn when an Auburn cheerleader decided it was time to entertain the crowd with a series of backward handsprings.

The only problem? His gymnastic path took him directly to the middle of Oklahoma’s line of players.

So close! Incredibly, the Auburn back-flipper almost made it through the entire Oklahoma entourage before flipping into Vickers. It’s all good, though, as neither the Vickers nor the cheerleader were hurt.

Auburn’s 14-7 lead melted away in the second half as the Sooners came back to get a crucial conference road win, 27-21.