Utah State Women’s Volleyball Joins Revolt, Forfeits Game Against Team with Male Player

Utah State University has confirmed that its women’s volleyball team will not play against San Jose State, making the Utahans the fourth college team to refuse to play against San Jose’s transgender player.

The school posted a notice on its Athletics webpage to alert the public about the decision.

“Utah State University will not participate in its scheduled October 23, 2024, volleyball match at San Jose State University,” the public notice reads. “The University will abide by Mountain West Conference policy regarding how this match is recorded.”

Three other schools have also refused to take the court against San Jose, which has included on its team 6-foot-one Blaire Fleming, who identifies as a woman.

This week, the University of Wyoming’s women’s volleyball team became the third team to refuse to take to the court, joining Boise State and Southern Utah in the boycott.

Wyoming’s Republican Gov. Mark Gordon immediately put out a statement supporting the school’s decision.

The NCAA is now being sued by several groups over its policy of allowing transgender players to play as women.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston