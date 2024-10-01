Wyoming Joins Boise State, Southern Utah in Boycotting Game Against Team with Trans Player

The University of Wyoming’s women’s volleyball team has become the third NCAA squad in the last month to forfeit a game against the San Jose State University’s (SJSU) women’s team due to the presence of a male player on their roster.

Per Mountain West policy, the Wyoming Cowgirls will be assessed a loss for the forfeiture.

Wyoming released a statement announcing their decision.

“After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5,” the statement read. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming. The Cowgirls will host Fresno State on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the UniWyo Sports Complex.”

The decision comes as an abrupt about-face after the Cowboy State Daily reported that the team had decided to play against SJSU regardless of the presence of Blaire Fleming, the male player.

“The Athletic Department administration/coaching staff recently discussed the matter with the entire women’s volleyball team … including any potential safety concerns,” said Chad Baldwin, a spokesman for Wyoming.

“No student-athletes expressed any concern regarding their safety.”

Two other schools, Boise State and Southern Utah, have also refused to play SJSU due to Fleming’s presence on the roster.

The Cowgirls’ decision received the full endorsement of Wyoming’s Governor Mark Gordon.

In a statement sent to OutKick, SJSU lamented the conference rivals’ decision to play their scheduled matches.

“It is disappointing that our SJSU student athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete,” the statement read.

“We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe, and respectful environment.”

Given that three teams have refused to play SJSU, and more could follow, it remains to be seen whether the Mountain West and the NCAA can continue with a policy of penalizing teams for refusing to participate in unfair competition.