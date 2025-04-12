Manchester Arena terrorist Hashem Abedi attacked three prison guards with a knife and boiling cooking oil on Saturday, the Prison Officers’ Association said.

Hashem Abedi, 28, who was jailed for 55 years after being convicted of 22 murders for his role in the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in 2022 by his brother Salman, has been accused of attacking three prison officers at His Magesty’s Prison at Frankland in County Durham on Saturday.

According to the Prison Officers’ Association (POA), the radical Islamist terrorist used a makeshift knife, stabbing two officers and slashing the neck of another, who was airlifted to the hospital and is believed to be in a life-threatening condition, The Times of London reports.

The other two officers, including a female officer, suffered knife wounds as well as burns from scalding hot cooking oil, which Abedi was said to have thrown at the three officers.

While Abedi was in Libya during his brother’s attack on the Manchester Arena, which saw 22 people killed and a further 1,017 injured, most of whom were young people, the court found that he was “equally culpable” as his terrorist brother for the attack.

It was found that he had helped source chemicals and shrapnel for his brother to make the suicide bomb more deadly. In 2019, he was extradited from Libya to face trial in Britain.

As he was 21 at the time of the attack, Abedi was not eligible for a whole life sentence and was therefore sentenced to a minimum of 55 years in prison. However, he may not be released after 55 years, as it would be up to a parole board whether he remains in prison.