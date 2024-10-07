VIDEO: Texas High School Football Team Punished for Hitting Opponents with Belts After Shut-Out Win

A Texas high school football team has been punished for using belts to hit their opponents after beating them in a 77-0 win last month.

Players from the Houston area Willis High School are accused of unsportsmanlike conduct after being seen in the video using belts to lightly hit members of Cleveland High on the rear as the teams lined up for the post-game handshake on Sept. 27.

Members of the Willis team apparently thought it would be funny to use the belts after their shut-out win against Cleveland, as seen in a video reel post on Facebook.

Cleveland High did not think the prank was very funny at all and condemned Willis High in a statement, according to KHOU-TV.

“The district is aware of a video making the rounds on social media involving the Willis High School varsity football team and their inappropriate actions towards our varsity football team following last Friday night’s game. Please know that this situation has been addressed by CISD earlier this week. Superintendent McCanless has personally spoken with the Willis ISD superintendent, and official complaints have been filed with UIL and DEC. CISD does not endorse unsportsmanlike conduct and will continue to take appropriate action moving forward.”

Officials at Willis High also put out a statement commenting on how disappointed they are in the team.

“We are deeply disappointed by the unsportsmanlike conduct displayed by some of our football players following last week’s game against Cleveland. This behavior does not reflect the values of our district, and we are committed to ensuring it does not happen again. We have been in communication with the UIL and have submitted our proposed disciplinary actions for review. While we await their decision on any additional sanctions, the athletes involved have already faced consequences. They will be suspended for the first half of tomorrow’s game, required to complete community service, and have undergone disciplinary measures during football practice. We do not condone this behavior, and we are actively taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future. We want to express our deepest regrets to the athletes, coaches, parents, and community of Cleveland ISD.”

Many parents were outraged, as well.

“I just don’t get it. I don’t and I’d be very pissed off if I’m scrolling on my phone, and I see my son getting hit with the belt,” Cleveland High mom Mary Almaguer told KHOU.

“That’s just shady and there’s no point in doing that. It’s just very childish for them to do that,” added Melanie Gonzalez, the mother of a Cleveland student.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston