Former President Donald Trump was welcomed at the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the New York Jets on Sunday night to thunderous chants of, “USA! USA!”

In a post on X, Margo Martin, the Deputy Director of Communications for Trump posted a video of Trump at Acrisure Stadium as the crowd can be heard chanting, “USA! USA!”

Trump can be seen waving at the crowd and making the “Fight, fight, fight,” gesture to the crowd.

Trump’s attendance at the Steelers game comes a day after former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell attended Trump’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Brown spoke about how Trump embodied the values of “hard work” and “loyalty” that Brown had been surrounded by when he was in Pittsburgh.

Prior to the game, Brown was seen throwing yellow “Trump-Vance” towels to a crowd of Steelers fans gathered outside of the stadium.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten issued a statement on Saturday announcing that Trump would be attending the game “as a guest of an individual suite holder.”