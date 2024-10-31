Nebraska Softball Star Blasts Haters After Appearing in Pro-Life Ad: ‘We Just Aren’t Afraid’

Jordyn Bahl, 22, a two-time national softball champion and star player at the University of Nebraska, is championing a cause close to her heart this election season: Protecting the lives of the unborn.

Bahl appeared along with five other Cornhusker athletes in ads appealing to Nebraska voters to vote on two ballot measures in Tuesday’s election: Initiative Measure 434 and Initiative Measure 439.

Initiative Measure 434 would amend the state constitution to ban abortions in the second and third trimesters except for “an abortion necessitated by a medical emergency or when the pregnancy results from sexual assault or incest.”

Initiative Measure 439 would amend the state constitution to “provide that all persons shall have a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, or when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient, without interference from the state or its political subdivisions.”

Bahl appeared in the ads, urging her fellow Nebraskans to vote yes on 434 and no on 439.

“This was too important for me to remain silent on,” Bahl wrote in an Instagram post. “If Initiative 439 is passed, Nebraska women will be at risk. That’s why I voted FOR 434 and against 439. Keep our women and children SAFE.”

However, while Bahl is used to hearing cheers for her exploits on the field, the reaction to her appearance in the anti-abortion ad hasn’t been entirely positive. Despite criticisms for her decision to appear in the ad and her motives, Bahl says she’s “unafraid.”

“Imagine people seeing a commercial done with 6 young women supporting a pro life movement, and immediately jumping to the conclusion that we were paid to take part. Nope! None of us received a penny! We just aren’t afraid to take a stand and protect life,” she wrote on X.

While the university is not interfering with their student’s right to participate in the political process, they are quick to point out their views, and the views of the candidates and ballot initiatives they support do not reflect the views of the University of Nebraska.

“The University of Nebraska is not affiliated with the campaign activities of the candidates running for election to the Board of Regents. The opinions expressed by the candidates and the causes supported by their respective campaigns are their own and do not reflect the University of Nebraska,” the university’s statement said.

“Students at the University of Nebraska are private citizens and are able to exercise their First Amendment rights. The opinions expressed by students are their own and are not those of the University of Nebraska or Husker Athletics.”