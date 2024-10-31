San Jose State Seeks Financial Compensation After Multiple Teams Forfeit Game Against Trans Player

San Jose State University (SJSU) has watched five opponents elect to forfeit games against them, due to the presence of a transgender player on their roster.

Now, the school wants to get paid.

According to OutKick, SJSU has asked for money from two of those opponents, saying they lost out on revenue.

OutKick, reports SJSU requested $1,250 from Boise State and Utah State, the two schools scheduled to play in San Jose.

“Your institution’s arbitrary decision not to play an otherwise eligible NCAA team has resulted in harm to SJSU financially and our institution’s brand,” SJSU Athletic Director Jeff Konya wrote to Boise State AD Jeremiah Dicket. “We estimate we missed out on approximately $1,250 in game day revenue by not playing the [match] on Saturday when you add all of the various revenue sources (i.e., concessions, parking among others). I would ask to be made whole at the very least.”

Boise State informed OutKick they did not pay SJSU. Utah State did not respond to them.

The series of boycotts against San Jose State reached a point of critical mass, when it came to SJSU’s scheduled October 26th matchup against Nevada. The University of Nevada initially said they would play the game. However, Nevada’s women’s volleyball team took a vote amongst the players and elected to not play the game.

The school disregarded the player vote and insisted the game would go on. However, the female players stood their ground, and the game was never played.