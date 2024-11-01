Brett Favre Compares America During Trump’s First Term to the Packers: ‘A Winner’

NFL Hall of Famer and Packers legend Brett Favre knows what a winning organization looks like, and he sees a winner when hearkens back to America under President Trump.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Trump rally at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Packer legend addressed the assembled crowd in a language they would immediately understand.

“Much like the Packers organization, Donald Trump and his organization is a winner,” Favre said. “The United States of America won with his leadership.”

Favre’s presence on the podium at a political rally shocked many, not the least of whom was Favre, who said he never envisioned himself back in Green Bay, speaking to the Packer faithful in that kind of setting.

However, as Favre explained, the state of the world and our country’s dire straits compelled him to speak.

“I think there’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election,” Favre said. “First and foremost, are there any Packer fans in the house?”

Predictably, that question got a resounding roar. However, other parts of Favre’s speech would also be warmly welcomed. For example, he likened the repeated failures and struggles during the early part of his career with the Packers to the current failures of the Biden-Harris administration and the “insanity” of expecting anything to get better unless changes were made.

“Sounds like the first couple of years of my tenure here with the Packers,” Favre said. “Mike Holmgren would say, ‘What in the hell are you doing, Brett?’ I said, ‘Hell, I don’t know, Mike.’ But we figured out a way to get it done.

“It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office,” Favre exclaimed.

The Packer legend also rebuked President Biden for calling Trump’s supporters “garbage.”

“I can assure you we’re not garbage. How dare he say that? I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country great,” Favre explained.